‘Special people to have free of cost sports facilities in Punjab’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Thursday, made a revolutionary announcement that all the special people of the province will be provided free of cost sports facilities.

In this regard, a notification has been issued on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Sarwar instructed all Divisional Officer Sports (DOSs) to let special people use Sports Board Punjab’s all sports facilities without any charges throughout the province. Sarwar directed all the DOS to construct a slope at all sports venues for convenience of special people. “Special people are important part of our society. We can’t ignore them in any way”.

Sarwar said: “We provided sufficient opportunity to special people to show their sports talent in recently-organised 72nd Punjab Games. Special athletes took active part in their specific sports events and won huge appreciation from the crowd”. Sarwar announced that more sports events will be organized for special people in future.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar visits NCA: DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar called on Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar at National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Thursday. During his NCA visit, Sarwar also witnessed indoor practice facilities including bowling machine established for the training of young cricketers.

Senior General Manager Operations Academy Mushtaq briefed him about the working of different cricket training facilities. Sarwar discussed promotion of cricket with Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar, who is also known as a top Test and ODI all-rounder of his era. Sarwar appreciated NCA’s indoor practice facilities.

“Sports Board Punjab is ready to offer every kind of cooperation for the growth of cricket. Sports Board Punjab is already taking several effective measures for the growth of sports in the province. Recently we revived Punjab Games and Annual Sports Calendar activities after a gap of eight years,” he informed. Director Academies, PCB Mudassar Nazar, on this occasion, lauded the role of Sports Board Punjab for the promotion sports culture in the province.