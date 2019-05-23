Pak U-19 cricketers off to Sri Lanka

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 cricket team, led by Rohail Nazir, left for Sri Lanka early Thursday morning for a series of five 50-over matches to be played from May 26 to June 5 in Hambantota. The series is first step of the side’s preparation for next year’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 19.
The tour was originally planned from May 6 to 20 but has been rescheduled following terror attacks in Colombo. Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U19 will travel to South Africa where they will play seven 50-over matches from June 19 to July 17.
Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicket-keeper) (Islamabad); M Taha (vice-captain) (Karachi); Abbas Afridi (Fata); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Basit Ali (Multan); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi); Khayyam Khan (wicketkeeper) (Abbottabad); M Haris (Peshawar); M Junaid (Quetta); M Wasim (FATA); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi); Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad) and Qasim Akram (Lahore)
Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).
