close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

Pak U-19 cricketers off to Sri Lanka

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 cricket team, led by Rohail Nazir, left for Sri Lanka early Thursday morning for a series of five 50-over matches to be played from May 26 to June 5 in Hambantota. The series is first step of the side’s preparation for next year’s ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 19.

The tour was originally planned from May 6 to 20 but has been rescheduled following terror attacks in Colombo. Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U19 will travel to South Africa where they will play seven 50-over matches from June 19 to July 17.

Squad: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicket-keeper) (Islamabad); M Taha (vice-captain) (Karachi); Abbas Afridi (Fata); Akhtar Shah (Quetta); Basit Ali (Multan); Haider Ali (Rawalpindi); Khayyam Khan (wicketkeeper) (Abbottabad); M Haris (Peshawar); M Junaid (Quetta); M Wasim (FATA); Niaz Khan (Peshawar); Saim Ayub (Karachi); Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi); Suleman Shafqat (Faisalabad) and Qasim Akram (Lahore)

Team management: Azam Khan (coach-cum-manager), Mohtashim Rasheed (assistant coach), Faheem Shah (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports