Govt seeks HEC input for sports promotion

ISLAMABAD: Government seeks Higher Education Commission (HEC) input and assistance in developing sports management and professional handling of coaching set up.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC who called on Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Thursday. “Matters pertaining to establishing and strengthening the academic systems for sports in Pakistan were discussed.” Chairman HEC briefed the IPC Minister on HEC’s pipelined projects to establish sports management and coaching setups. He gave a detailed account of HEC’s engagement with Hungary for establishment of a Sports University in Pakistan. It was told that in context of sports management and coaching, China, Korea, Germany and Malaysia are producing good Human resource. HEC chairman suggested that HEC can ask these countries for exclusive numbers of scholarships in sports. “For training facilities in the country the biggest problem is not infrastructure but is of human resource,” he added.

Dr. Mirza stressed the point that MoUs signed with different countries should be target based and result oriented. She underscored the importance of professional training of coaches and players and said that the corporation of other countries must be sorted to have programs to “Train the Trainers”. Issues pertaining to international certification of couches were also discussed.