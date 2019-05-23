PSA continues to have security survey for Pak events

ISLAMABAD: Professional Squash Association (PSA) continues to play spoil sport when it comes to organising international events in Pakistan as yet again it has refused to do away with pointless exercise of carrying out security survey ahead of every tournament.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that the PSA in its latest communique has refused to lift security restrictions making it clear that Dubai based firm Sports Risk would continue to monitor the on-site arrangements ahead of every international event in Pakistan. Reliable reports suggest that the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has recently written a letter to PSA to reconsider this unnecessary practice that ultimate results in discouraging sponsors to back and support the game. However, all efforts went fruitless as PSA continues to stick to its rotten stance.

It is not like that the PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough a former top ten player does not know anything about Pakistan or never been here, it seems that he gets carried away with biased propaganda against a country that continuously keeps on hosting international events ever since law and order situation improves leaps and bounds.

“Instead of helping out countries organize international events regularly, the PSA it seems is bend upon to discourage affiliated units putting one condition or the other when it comes to hosting international events. Alex Gough has played with me and seems a reasonable man. But here his role is a bit suspect,” a former leading international squash player when approached said.

Pakistan has been singled out by the PSA for such tough security check exercise, making sponsors think twice when it comes to sporting and backing international events. Last year alone Pakistan has to pay almost dollar 60 thousand extra in form of security assessment fee and catering for the independent security officials travelling arrangements. Though time and gain the PSA deputed company expressed its satisfaction on the security measures adopted for each and every tournament yet the PSA was not ready to accept ground realities.

“The major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi and on top of all these Islamabad are safer to organize international events when we compare them to some of Indian, Egyptian and even New Zealand cities. I have never heard anything about Islamabad when it comes to terrorist activities. The capital city is as safe as any European city is. Even safer than USA and New Zealand cities where every now then you hear students and psychic going on shooting spree killing dozens of people in the process. Nothing of that sort ever happens in Pakistan so why these tough conditions only for the country that has contributed so much for the game in the past,” he said.

The stubborn attitude of the PSA has started disheartening sponsors who are forced to think twice when it comes to putting their money in particular tournament. Sponsors it seems are reluctant to pay extra five to seven thousand dollars under the head of security assessment for each and every tournament.