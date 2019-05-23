Wahab, Amir to strengthen Pak pace attack: Afridi

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says the Pakistan team have been injected with the right amount of experience into their World Cup squad with the late inclusion of pacemen Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir, and have no excuse for poor performance now.

Riaz’s hostile spell to Australian Shane Watson was one of the highlights of the 2015 World Cup, but the 33-year-old has not played a one-day international since June 2017.

Fellow left-arm quick bowler Amir was also initially omitted from Pakistan’s World Cup squad before being penciled in on Monday.“I think this team has the right combination,” Afridi said in a video posted on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter feed on Thursday. “The best thing is (that) batting used to be a constant worry for us but our batsmen are now in good form,” the former all-rounder said.

“I see Pakistan as one of the teams in the semi-finals and, God willing, I’m confident they’ll play the final too ...“Pressure is inevitable in international cricket.

It tests a player and his mental strength. But World Cup is also a great opportunity to become a hero with the whole world looking at you.”

PCB signs 2-year partnership with SAF

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday extended the scope of its corporate social responsibility when they signed a two-year partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), one of the most respected and prestigious charity organizations, set up by an ex-player. This follows the recent announcement of the PCB signing a three-year partnership with the British Asian Trust to shine a light on the issue of mental health in Pakistan. The partnership with SAF will cover non-ICC events, meaning the home series against Sri Lanka will be first series when the SAF logo will feature prominently on the player kits.