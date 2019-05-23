Pakistan face Afghans in first WC warm-up today

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in their first World Cup 2019 warm-up fixture at the Bristol County Ground on Friday. The ICC World Cup 2019 is just a week away and the teams will play their warm-up matches, starting from May 24, before hitting the field to play for the mega title.

The ten participating teams will get to play two warm-up matches each and the players would look to get a whiff of how the playing conditions in various stadiums would be in the month-long intense battle starting from May 30.

The warm-up fixtures are scheduled to be hosted at four official ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 venues. The four venues include; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

The warm-up matches campaign will start with a match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on May 24 while the second match of the day will be played between Sri Lank and Bangladesh. After Muhammad Amir and Shadab Khan, fast bowler Wahab Riaz has also joined the team while big-hitter Asif Ali will rejoin the national side n England in a few days.

Coaches are working hard on the players ahead of World Cupp for which they conducted exercises related to improve catching, direct hits and running between the wickets at Bath Cricket Club, Bristol.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31.Leg spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir, who have joined the side after undergoing treatment for their illness, were also present in the training session. The fixture will be begin at 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur, head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has said that the team needs improvement in the bowling and fielding departments. Arthur expressed his satisfaction in the team’s preparation for the World Cup and said that his side is raring to go in the competition.

The South African said that lot of good things came out in the tour of England. “The batsmen are in form but they need to work on their bowling and fielding.” He added that the batsmen are scoring runs but Pakistan are unable to win matches at the moment. He said that they need to work on finishing the games.

The coach confirmed that spinner Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Mohammad Amir have resumed training after recovering from their illnesses.