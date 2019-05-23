‘Iran, US tension is a clash of wills’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: The standoff between Iran and the United States is a “clash of wills”, a senior commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, suggesting any enemy “adventurism” would meet a crushing response, Fars news agency reported. Tensions have spiked between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.
