Fri May 24, 2019
Newsdesk
May 24, 2019

‘Iran, US tension is a clash of wills’

World

N
Newsdesk
May 24, 2019

GENEVA: The standoff between Iran and the United States is a “clash of wills”, a senior commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, suggesting any enemy “adventurism” would meet a crushing response, Fars news agency reported. Tensions have spiked between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

