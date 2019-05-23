close
Fri May 24, 2019
AFP
May 24, 2019

Malaysian officials go undercover to spy on fasting Muslims

World

AFP
May 24, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian officials are disguising themselves as cooks and waiters to catch Muslims who don’t fast during Ramazan, with a rights group Thursday blasting the “disgraceful act of spying”. Thirty-two enforcement officers from a local council in the Muslim-majority country are going undercover at food outlets as part of the scheme, the New Straits Times newspaper reported. Muslims are required to fast from dawn until dusk during Islam’s holiest month, unless there are special circumstances such as illness. While Muslims in multi-ethnic Malaysia have traditionally followed a tolerant form of Islam, critics say conservative attitudes have been gaining ground in recent years.

