Malaysian police raid Deloitte office in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Thursday raided the Kuala Lumpur offices of auditor Deloitte as they ramp up investigations into a multi-billion-dollar corruption scandal, an official said. Huge sums were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB, allegedly by former leader Najib Razak and his cronies who spent it on everything from yachts to rare artwork. Deloitte has come under scrutiny after it audited 1MDB’s 2013 and 2014 financial statements. Mazlan Mansor, the police’s head of commercial crimes, confirmed to AFP that a raid had taken place on Deloitte’s office “in the course of 1MDB investigations”. Police seized documents and files during the operation, The Star newspaper reported. Malaysia’s securities regulator had already fined the firm 2.2 million ringgit ($525,000) in January for breaches related to a 1MDB bond issuance.