close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 24, 2019

France’s Le Pen ordered to repay EU for misused funds

World

AFP
May 24, 2019

BRUSSELS: Europe’s top court has upheld an order for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros for money paid incorrectly to an aide. The European Court of Justice based in Luxembourg rejected an appeal from Le Pen, a former MEP who had contested a lower court ruling, according to a copy of the decision obtained by AFP on Thursday. The top court upheld a June 2018 General Court ruling which confirmed “the decision of the European Parliament to recover from Marine Le Pen MEP almost 300,000 euros ($334,000) for the employment of a parliamentary assistant.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World