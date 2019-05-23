France’s Le Pen ordered to repay EU for misused funds

BRUSSELS: Europe’s top court has upheld an order for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros for money paid incorrectly to an aide. The European Court of Justice based in Luxembourg rejected an appeal from Le Pen, a former MEP who had contested a lower court ruling, according to a copy of the decision obtained by AFP on Thursday. The top court upheld a June 2018 General Court ruling which confirmed “the decision of the European Parliament to recover from Marine Le Pen MEP almost 300,000 euros ($334,000) for the employment of a parliamentary assistant.”