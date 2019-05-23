Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Shaheen-II

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.The training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region.

The training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by director general Strategic Plans Division, commander and senior officers of Army Strategic Forces Command, chairman NESCOM, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers for conducting successful training launch.President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed their congratulations on the achievement.