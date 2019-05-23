Pakistan HC holiday notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Monday, May 27, 2019 on the occasion of Spring Bank Holiday, according to a statement from the Pakistan High Commission issued here on Thursday. It said general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.
