Fri May 24, 2019
A
May 24, 2019

Indian LoC firing: AJK approves Rs75m for affected families

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Thursday approved Rs75.6 million for paying compensation to the families affected by Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Revenue department issued a notification of releasing the funds for the affected people under the head of “Unforeseen Expenditure Disaster Preparedness and Relief” in the budget 2018-19, said a press release.

According to the notification, the approved funds are being provided for payment of pending cases of 2018-19 and no further claim will be entertained for the running fiscal year, and the provided funds would be utilised under the relevant rules and regulations.Out of the total amount, Rs2.5 million has been released for district Jhelum, Rs7.9 million for district Bhimber, Rs32.87 million for Kotli, Rs7.86 million for Haveli and Rs24.46 million for district Poonch.

