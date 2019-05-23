Pakistan warns India against changing J&K status

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday any move by India to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir through constitutional amendments would be deemed as violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“In principle, there cannot be any change on Jammu and Kashmir until plebiscite is held in accordance with the UNSC resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing here.

He was responding to statements by top Indian politicians who said abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would pave the way for the valley’s freedom and resolution of the dispute. He categorically said India could not amend the status of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He strongly condemned the ongoing heinous human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, including illegal detentions, killings, rapes and torture. He mentioned the recent killing of 14 Kashmiris by Indian security forces in Shopian, Pulwama, Sopore and Bhadarwa districts and pointed out that due to judicial impunity under the draconian laws, not a single culprit was sentenced.

The spokesman expressed grave concern over the ongoing standoff between the US and Iran, saying Pakistan would support negotiations by any means.

“Pakistan has a persistent stance and clear-stated position of supporting dialogue between the US and Iran, by adopting whatever mode suitable,” he said. Asked if Pakistan would mediate between the US and Iran, he said Pakistan had been offering its services many times in the past and would be ready to play its due role in future as well.

Dr Faisal said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would visit Saudi Arabia on May 27 to participate in the meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). To a question if the meeting between Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, would break the ice for resumption of dialogue between the two countries, he said foreign minister Qureshi would soon issue a statement in this regard.

The spokesman dismissed reports about the Bangladesh government denying visas to Pakistanis, saying the press briefing by the Bangladeshi foreign minister on May 21 made it clear that Bangladesh had not stopped issuing visas to anyone. He said Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all countries, including Bangladesh, and was trying to address all pending matters on the basis of reciprocity.

He confirmed that Cultural Attaché of Somalia Usman Abdullahi Hussain met an accident on May 17 at Nazimuddin-Marvi Road, hitting a Pakistani motorcyclist named Mushtaq Kiyani, resident of Bhara Kahu. He said police investigations found that the motorcyclist had violated red traffic light which resulted in the collision.

He, however, added that on the same day the Somali ambassador was summoned to Foreign Office and conveyed that an appropriate action would be taken against the diplomat as per Vienna Convention and law of the land.