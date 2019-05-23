Corbyn insists Labour ready to ‘sort things out’

LONDON: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told supporters to “get ready for a general election”.During a visit to Worthing, West Sussex, on Thursday to meet some of the party’s South East England European election candidates, he said: “This Government can’t last very long. “In fact Theresa May doesn’t seem to be doing very much today so perhaps I will give her a call, ask how things are going. And so, get ready for a general election. We will sort things out.

“Under a Labour government, Britain would be a very, very different place.” Joking with the group, he added: “The Tories; I can’t say I feel very sorry for them but I’m trying. I’m an incredibly generous person.”

He visited the area after Labour doubled its seats on Worthing Borough Council during the local election earlier in the month. Surrounded by supporters, Corbyn knocked on selected doors in and around Queen Street.

He was also greeted in the street by well-wishers, including pie maker Gavin Williams. He had based a personalised vegetarian pie for Corbyn flavoured with mushroom, spinach and asparagus.

Before Corbyn left he spoke to Diya Patel, four, who passed him on the pavement while on her way home from nursery with her mother. The Labour leader declined to answer questions from the press during the visit.