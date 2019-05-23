Pakistan on way to enduring peace, stability: Gen Bajwa

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday Pakistan having withstood challenges in recent past was going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability.

“The process is slow but on positive trajectory. We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives,” the Army chief said during his address to the student officers and faculty of Staff Course 2018-19 at Command and Staff College Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the counter terrorism operations as well as during recent standoff along eastern border, Gen Bajwa appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security. Commander Southern Command was also present on the occasion.