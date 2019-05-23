Finance secretary Younus Dagha removed

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday removed Finance Secretary Younus Dagha, sources told Geo News on Thursday.According to the sources, Dagha had developed differences with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh during negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Dagha was not consulted by Shaikh during the recent talks with the IMF.

Cabinet Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary, while Maroof Afzal has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary. Dagha has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.Dagha’s removal comes a day after Haroon Sharif resigned from his post as Board of Investment Chairman. Sharif had taken over from Naeem Zamindar who was appointed to the post by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.