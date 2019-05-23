Populists eye upsets as UK, Netherlands open EU polls

LONDON: Voters in Brexit-bound Britain cast ballots on Thursday at the start of 28-nation EU elections in which Eurosceptic, anti-immigration forces have vowed a political earthquake to shake up the Brussels establishment.

With Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation appearing imminent after she postponed a forlorn attempt to push her divorce deal through parliament, Britain joined the Netherlands in kicking off four days of voting across the continent.

The elections were a surreal spectacle in a country that was supposed to have already left the European Union after voting for Brexit in a referendum almost three years ago.

The Brexit crisis mirrored deep divisions across the continent, where rising anti-establishment forces are bidding to make significant gains in the elections. More than 400 million European voters are eligible to elect 751 European Parliament members, with the first results expected late Sunday once voting in the 28 member states is over.

The newly-created Brexit Party, formed only this year by Eurosceptic figurehead Nigel Farage, is leading the latest opinion polls with 37 per cent of the vote.

However, the pro-EU Liberal Democrats also look set to capitalise on the mixed Brexit messages of the main parties.Some EU citizens reported being turned away at polling booths, with many complaining they were the victims of clerical errors in the last-minute scramble to organise the vote.

Around the continent, national leaders are scrambling to mobilise supporters to resist the populist surge, with opinion polls showing nationalist parties leading in France, Italy and Hungary, among others.

Pro-European leaders fear a good showing for the Eurosceptics will disrupt Brussels decision-making, threatening reform efforts at closer integration.In the Netherlands, flamboyant populist Thierry Baudet, a classics-quoting climate sceptic, is on course to win the same number of seats as Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberals.

Matteo Salvini of Italy’s anti-immigrant League and Marine Le Pen of France’s far-right National Rally (RN) want their Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group to become the third largest in Brussels. The League has topped opinion polls in Italy.

However, the strong showing by Eurosceptics is not expected to sweep the whole bloc, with voters from Spain to Ireland and the former Soviet Baltic states indicating solid backing for the EU.

In Germany, surveys show Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party—a heavyweight in the EU-wide centre-right EPP group—in first place, with the Greens second.

The latest Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the European Parliament found 61 per cent of respondents calling their country’s EU membership a good thing—the highest level since the early 1990s.

The polls will open today in the Czech Republic and Ireland, and on Saturday in Latvia, Malta and Slovakia. But most countries will be voting on Sunday, with the results expected overnight into Monday. Former Luxembourg prime minister Jean-Claude Juncker is stepping down after five years as president of the European Commission. The hunt will also be on for someone to replace former Polish premier Donald Tusk as head of the EU council.