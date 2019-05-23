‘CDA to form committee to identify, analyse encroachments’

Islamabad : A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) led by its President Ahmed Hassan Moughal called on Amer Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA to discuss the issue of removal of encroachments from markets. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI, Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Yousaf Rajput, Malik Rab Nawaz, Ch. Nadeem ud Din, Aftab Gujjar, Shehzad Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Mirza, Muhammad Hussain, Tahir Abbasi, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Awwal Khan and others were in the delegation. Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner ICT and Khushal Khan Member Estate CDA were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Amer Ali Ahmed, Chairman CDA said that CDA has started operation against encroachments in light of Supreme Court orders. He said there were lot of encroachments in various markets and stressed that business community should cooperate with CDA in removal of such encroachments as the authority has to do this job. He said that a committee would be formed to identify and analyse encroachments and said that he would hold another meeting with traders on Friday to give them further briefing on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that business community was not in favour of encroachments, however, he said that encroachments in markets were made since long and were continued in connivance with CDA officials. He stressed that CDA should halt operation against encroachments during the Holy Month of Ramadan. He further urged that before conducting operation against encroachments in any market, CDA should take concerned market union on board to do this job with mutual consensus and time should be given to relevant persons for removal of encroachments.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President, FPCCI and Ajmal Baloch, President, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tijran, assured of their full cooperation to CDA in this matter and said that before taking any action, CDA officers should brief the concerned people and highlight encroachments. They said that MCI has given many footpaths on rent due to which pedestrians were facing problems.