Omar Sports claim win in Younisabad Premier League

KARACHI: Omar Sports downed Awais XI on the second day of the Younisabad Premier League here at the coastal area of Sandspit on Wedensday. Batting first, Omar Sports posted 48 and in reply Awais XI perished for 42. Meanwhile, in the other game, Khalid SRE A defeated Khalid SRE B by ten runs. Khalid SRE A posted 29 and in reply Khalid SRE B were folded for 19 in six overs a side show.