Rahman Foundation, Mujahid Gymkhana beat rivals in M A Shah Night Trophy

KARACHI: Rahman Foundation and Mujahid Gymkhana outwitted their respective opponents in the 24th Dr M A Shah Night Trophy Cricket Tournament 2019 being played here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Rahman Foundation edged out Sparco Paints by two wickets after an absorbing contest in daylight, while Mujahid Gymkhana overcame Zahid Malik by 71 runs later in the evening under floodlights.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Sparco Paints scored 180 for nine in the allotted 20 overs against Rahman Foundation with Jahanzeb Sultan (40 off 24 balls), Hafiz Sudees (37 off 20 balls) and Muhammad Faiq (24 off 16 balls) being the main contributors, while the wickets were shared between left-arm spinners Dawood Khan (2-31) and Hannan Achakzai (2-39), medium-pacer Waqar Ahmed (2-32) and off-spinner Manzoor Khan (2-33).

Rahman Foundation survived some anxious moments before reaching the target on the last ball of the penultimate over with only two wickets in hand.

Abdul Rauf (46 off 29 balls) and Akbar Khan (33 off 18 balls) led the run chase and the job was completed by Waqar Ahmed, who remained undefeated on 24 off 12 balls. Leg-spinner Hasnain Bukhari (2-28), left-arm seamer Muhammad Bilawal (2-37) and left-arm spinner Kanran Afzal (2-37) were the successful bowlers for Sparco Paints.

In the other match, Mujahid Gymkhana, after being put into bat by Zahid Malik Academy, scored 141 for seven in the stipulated 18 overs with Muhammad Ghufran (37 off 34 balls), Rashid Ali (30 off 12 balls) and Mustafa Abbas (20 off 11 balls) making notable contributions as the innings was kept in check by off-spinner Waheed Murad (2-18) and medium-pacer Abu Baker (2-21).

Zahid Malik Academy, in reply, were bowled out for 71 in 15 overs. Waheed Murad top-scored with 22 off 21 balls with the help of one six and three fours but none of his teammates could come to terms with the trio of Inzamam Bhatti (4-17), Nasir Ali (2-3) and Rashid Ali (2-15).

Roland Garros unveils new look after years of legal wrangles

PARIS: After years of legal battles and threats to quit its historic home, Roland Garros will show off its new look next week, with a nod to the Eiffel Tower and a Second World War resistance fighter while boasting enough plants and greenery to make even the most demanding environmentalist drool.

Ninety years after it was built, the French Open’s showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier was demolished soon after the 2018 event finished.

Fast forward 12 months and it has been almost completely rebuilt to accommodate the necessary strengthening required to support the retractable roof which will be in place for the 2020 edition of the sport’s only clay court Grand Slam.

The metal superstructure weighs half that of the Eiffel Tower, around 3,700 tonnes, said the French Tennis Federation’s director-general Jean-FranÃ§ois Vilotte.

The roof will eventually allow for night sessions to be played even if Roland Garros still lags behind similar developments at the other three Slams.

The Australian Open has three covered courts already while Wimbledon and the US Open boast two retractable roofs apiece.

The 15,000-capacity Chatrier has expanded its shape and size, adding wooden seats to replace its ageing green plastic. Only the famous red clay of the court itself has remained unchanged.