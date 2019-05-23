Omar CC thump Acme Technologies in KG Ramazan Festival Cricket

KARACHI: Usman Shah’s brilliant unbeaten century powered Omar Cricket Club to a handsome 65-run victory over Acme Technologies in their Group A encounter of the 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Usman, adjudged Man of the Match, hammered five sixes and 11 fours in his undefeated 118 off 70 balls which enabled Omar CC to post an imposing total of 193 for two in the allotted 20 overs. Then they restricted their opponents to 128 for seven off 20 overs to win the match by a comfortable margin of 65 runs.

It was Omar CC’s second successive victory, putting them on top of the points table in the Group A and taking them close to a place in the quarter-finals. Omar CC, electing to bat after winning the toss, got off to flying start against Acme Technologies as openers Usman Shah and Omar Siddiq added 95 for the first wicket.

Omar departed after scoring 37 off 24 balls with the help of two sixes and as many fours but the rampaging Usman found another able partner in skipper Ramiz Raja, who contributed 32 off 23 balls in the 59-run second wicket stand.

Chasing a big target of 194, Acme Technologies were virtually out of the game after losing top five wickets for 65. It was captain Shiraz Hussain’s unbeaten 64 off 53 balls which allowed them to reach a somewhat respectable total in the end. Omar CC’s left-arm spin duo of Muhammad Salman (2-15) and Muhammad Asghar (2-30), alongwith medium-pacer Shahnawaz Ali (2-20), wreaked havoc with the ball.