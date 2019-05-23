close
Fri May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019

UN names Ebola czar for DRC outbreak

World

May 24, 2019

GENEVA: The United Nations named a pointman on Thursday to coordinate the global response to the devastating Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as it ramps up efforts to contain the outbreak. David Gressly, currently serving as the UN’s deputy special representative in DRC, will take charge of the anti-Ebola effort, the World Health Organisation said in a statement. The outbreak declared in eastern DRC last August has killed more than 1,200 people in two provinces -- Ituri and North Kivu -- and new cases have surged in recent weeks.

