Wikipedia asks European rights court to lift Turkey ban

ANKARA: The foundation that runs Wikipedia said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights to lift Turkey’s two-year block on the website.

Turkey blocked all access in April 2017 over entries the government said linked Turkish authorities to terrorist activities. Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said the ECHR application follows attempts to lift the ban through local courts, speaking to Turkish officials and campaigns to put pressure on Ankara to allow access.

"The Wikimedia Foundation has filed suit against Turkey in the (ECHR)," Katherine Maher, executive director of Wikimedia Foundation, told reporters in a telephone briefing, a decision that she said was "not made lightly".