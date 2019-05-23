close
Fri May 24, 2019
Jaranwala lawyer gets 18 years jail for hurling chair at judge

May 24, 2019

FAISALABAD/JARANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court Thursday awarded 18 years and six months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine to a lawyer for hurling a chair at a judge.

Advocate Rana Imran Manj had hit Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warraich with a chair at Jaranwala during hearing of a case on April 25.

After the judgment, lawyers of the Faisalabad Bar association observed strike and locked all courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges and Civil Judges.

A meeting of lawyers was held in the bar room where Faisalabad Bar Association president Naveed Mukhtar Ghuman, secretary Rana Shahid Munir, and member of the Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Muhammad Akram addressed the lawyers.

Ghuman said the verdict was not against an individual but the lawyers community. Ghuman said in future no trial of any case would be allowed if the justification of this decision was not announced. The lawyers announced strike for an indefinite period and demanded the end of the conviction of the lawyer in 24 hours. They demanded sacking of the ATC judge and Civil Judge Khalid Mahmood Warriach forthwith.

