PM directs indiscriminate action against power thieves

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for indiscriminate action against those involved in power and gas pilferage.

He was talking to Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday. The premier said those involved in gas and power pilferage should be exposed before the masses.

The minister for power briefed the prime minister about the reforms taken in the energy sector. He also informed the PM about the success achieved in the countrywide campaign against gas and power theft.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati and Law Minister Farogh Nasim also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and had exchanged views on matters of mutual interest with the PM.

Meanwhile, Governor Tabuk Prince Fahd bin Sultan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed greetings of the blessed month of Ramazan. He said that he looked forward to prime minister’s upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend OIC Summit scheduled to be held on May 31, 2019.

The premier reciprocated the greetings and thanked for the generous support of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan at this difficult time. The prime minister also confirmed his participation in the forthcoming OIC Summit in Makkah.

In another development, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to provide all possible facilities, including banking and payment, to old age pensioners. Chairing a briefing regarding EOBI in Islamabad on Thursday, he said some issues between the federation and provinces regarding EOBI should be presented before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) at the earliest to sort out those matters and full attentions should be given to the welfare of employees.

The prime minister was informed that registration process of workers under EOBI is being made easy and the entire procedure is being digitalised. It was further briefed that data of registered workers is being compiled and a modern complaint management system will be established for the redress of complaints of registered employees. A proposal to provide housing facility to low-income group of people under Pakistan Real Estate Investment and Management Company, a subsidiary of EOBI, was presented to the prime minister. Under this scheme 5,500 houses of three and five marlas will be constructed.