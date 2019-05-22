Encroachments removed from posh areas

MULTAN: Anti-encroachment teams Wednesday removed encroachments from various posh areas.

The anti-encroachment teams led by City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Mansoor removed encroachments on Bosan Road, Gardezi Market and Gulgasht areas.

Commuters were facing troubles as shopkeepers had encroached spaces outside their shops. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used in the drive. The team members confiscated kiosks and vending stalls established on encroached areas. The encroachers protested against the operation and demanded alternate place for their business. The ant-encroachment teams reached Chungi No 6 and removed a billboard that was installed on an encroached spot.

Teams of city police, Municipal Corporation, civil defence and city district administration assisted the ant-encroachment drive.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak said all encroachments would be removed during Ramazan and no disruption would be tolerated in free movement of people during Iftar and Sehr.

3rd installment of BISP released: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Multan and Bahawalpur divisional Director Ishfaq Ahmed Haraj Wednesday asked registered families to collect their third installment from their nearest IPOS agent.

According to a BISP press release, the installment has been released for 300,000 people. Each family would be given Rs 5,000 and registered families can collect their third installment after biometric authentication from IPOS agent. No fee would be charged from registered families for the disbursement of the installment. The BISP director asked registered women in case of any problem they can contact through BISP helpline 0800-26477 or nearest BISP district/ tehsil offices and registered their complaint in the way of swift disbursement of honoraria. Haraj asked all registered families to get a receipt from relevant IPOS.

Rs 541m imposed onpower pilferers: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 17,276 pilferers and imposed over Rs 541 million fine on them during the ongoing drive in the region.

According to Mepco spokesperson Jamshed Niazi, teams caught 17,276 pilferers and imposed over Rs 541 million fine for pilferage of 34,700,000 units. He said legal action was also carried out against 40 Mepco employees involved in power theft while cases were also got registered against 12,085 pilferers at police stations concerned during October 13, 2018, to May 21,2019, in Multan region.

historic identity of Multan’: Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that all possible resources were being utilised to restore the historic identity of the city.

Multan is over 5,000 years old city and it is a hub of educational, cultural and literary traditions, the DC expressed these views in a ceremony at the residence of social figure Dr Irfan Paracha. He stated that the city’s progress and prosperity was top priority. MNA and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that society could not make progress until complete eradication of corruption. He said the incumbent government was committed to root-out the menace of corruption. He said the government was also evolving policies to address the issue of poverty.

He also urged civil society to play their important role in the uplift of the city. Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, local MPAs Sabeen Gull, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Wasif Raan and others were also present.