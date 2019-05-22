close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Sale of toy guns banned in Bajaur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

KHAR: The administration on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the sale of toy guns in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a communiqué issued by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mahsud, the district administration has imposed Section 144 banning the sale of toy guns. The official warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the law.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan