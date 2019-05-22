Sale of toy guns banned in Bajaur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: The administration on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the sale of toy guns in Bajaur tribal district.
According to a communiqué issued by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mahsud, the district administration has imposed Section 144 banning the sale of toy guns. The official warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the law.
