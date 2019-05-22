Bajaur residents protest murder of minor girl in Islamabad

KHAR: Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the residents of Bajaur on Wednesday also staged a protest demonstration to condemn the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year old girl in Islamabad and demanded the government to award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

The protesters, including leaders of various political parties and members of civil society, gathered outside Bajaur Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Gul Afzal, Maulana Khanzeb, Dr Hameedur Rahman, Ayub Khan, Sirajuddin Khan and others criticised the federal government and said the people of Bajaur and other far-flung areas went to the federal capital to earn a livelihood for their families.

The protesters asked the government to protect the life and property of the downtrodden segments of the society. They demanded that the culprits should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Bajaur chapter also held a protest against the incident.

They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, former senator Maulana Abdur Rasheed, Syed Badshah and others asked the government to take stern action against the station house officer concerned and award exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the heinous crime.