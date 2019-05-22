close
Thu May 23, 2019
Christian community holds Iftar to promote interfaith harmony

National

BR
Bureau report
May 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Christian community in collaboration with district administration arranged an “Interfaith Harmony Iftar Dastarkhwan”

in front of the All Saints Church inside Kohati Gate to promote interfaith harmony.

This location holds a sentimental value to the Christians of Peshawar as it’s the very same spot where twin blasts took place back in 2013, claiming the lives of almost 100 worshippers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar was also present on the occasion.

The volunteers from CSF (Christian Students’ Fellowship) and the youth of different churches of Peshawar participated in serving Iftar to the poor and needy brethren under the aegis of AC-UT Myra Edwin and

Secretary Board CSF & Social Activist Augustin Jacob. Their motto was “God’s love is the core of all religions”.

This purely selfless gesture on the part of the Christian community is a breath of fresh air in Peshawar city which has seen wave after wave of violence. This gesture would help bridge the gap between the two communities and bring tolerance and acceptance towards people belonging to different faiths.

