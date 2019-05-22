Deserving people to have free Iftar in Torghar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The district administration, Torghar, has announced to organise Iftar dinner for the poor and deserving people.
“The Iftar dinner would regularly be organised by district administration till the end of the holy month,” said Deputy Commissioner Tahir Khan. Flanked by Assistant Commissioner Khuramur Rehman Jadoon, the official also mixed with local people.
He said that the district administration wanted to address health, education, water, roads and other civic problems.
“The district administration has taken measures to curtail price hike in the district during the holy month and traders are also abiding by the law,” he added. —Correspondent
