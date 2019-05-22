3 killed in Upper Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Kandia area of Upper Kohistan on Wednesday.

“A sub-inspector of Karang Police Station also received injuries and shifted to hospital along with other injured,” Saifullah, a local told reporters in Dassu, district headquarters of Upper Kohistan. He said the vehicle was on way to Kamila from Kandia. The accident occurred near Jamra village.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Dassu where doctors pronounced three of them as dead. According to locals, 13 injured, including women and children, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.