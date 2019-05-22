Students protest killing of girl in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The students of the University of Peshawar Wednesday staged a protest rally to condemn the brutal killing of a 10 years old Pashtun girl in the federal capital.

The students also expressed serious concern over the apathy of the rulers. Organised by Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba, the rally was taken out from the New Hostel. The protesting students marched through different routes in the university and reached the Khyber Medical College where they staged a protest gathering, which was addressed by Ammad Nizami, general secretary IJT, and others. The students chanted slogans against the government. The speakers on the occasion blasted the government for what they called its failure to provide protection to the people. They said that it was a matter of serious concern that the young angel remained missing for five days and police were not even registering the case despite frequent visits and requests by the parents. The protesters urged the government to award exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.