HU Academic Council reviews research activities matters

MANSEHRA: The 18th meeting of the Academic Council of Hazara University was held on Wednesday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees in the chair.

The meeting gave approval to the proceedings of the previous meetings with regard to the Board of Studies of the Board of Faculty and Management Sciences Department, Department of Law. The participants also discussed modification to syllabus and courses of different departments and implementation of the instructions of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, about the associate degree and education and research activities came under consideration as well.

The Academic Council forwarded suggestions for the appointment of representatives on two seats of the syndicate and one percent quota for the children/wards of overseas Pakistanis in education and research programme.

The meeting reviewed various matters related to education and research activities at the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said that Academic Council was an important statuary body of the university. He said education and research activities were gaining momentum and improving with the passage of time owing to the expertise, experience and suggestions of members of the Academic Council.

The vice-chancellor lauded the efforts of the council for the promotion of education and research at the university.