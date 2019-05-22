Purchase of toy guns, crackers banned

MINGORA: Ban on sale and purchase of toy guns and crackers was imposed Wednesday in Malakand division on the directives of the commissioner.

According to a statement issued from the commissioner of Malakand office, the ban is imposed under criminal procedure court’s section 144 for a period of 30 days.

The ban was also imposed on transportation of toy guns and crackers.

Commissioner Malakand Riaz Khan Mahsud said that the ban was imposed for a period of one month and violators would be prosecuted under section 188 of Pakistan Panel Code.

“The sale of toy guns and crackers records an increase before and during Eid every year. Thousands of children can be seen brandishing toy guns, which can fire plastic bullets similar to the real guns. These cause not only injuries to people but also promote violence among the kids,” added commissioner Malakand.

He maintained that some of these guns look like real Kalashnikovs and other automatic weapons and attract children to real guns.

All deputy commissioners of the districts notified the ban in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, the Lower Dir district administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 on selling, purchasing and transportation of all kinds of toy guns in the limits of Lower Dir district ahead of Eidul Fitr.

Deputy commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told this scribe that the ban was imposed in the larger public interest.

He said on the occasion of Eid a large number of kids resorted to using toy guns resulting in wastage of money as well as promoting aggressive tendencies in the society.