Thu May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019

Students visit ISPR

May 23, 2019

RAWALPINDI: More than 225 students and faculty members from Peace & Conflict Studies Department , National Defence University Islamabad visited ISPR.

The students belonging to various parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, Erstwhile Fata and Punjab interacted with DG ISPR. DGISPR said that youth has an important role to play in every field as they are the future leadership . The visiting students thanked for the opportunity and acknowledged efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces for bringing peace and stability in the country.

