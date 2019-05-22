Students visit ISPR

RAWALPINDI: More than 225 students and faculty members from Peace & Conflict Studies Department , National Defence University Islamabad visited ISPR.

The students belonging to various parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, Erstwhile Fata and Punjab interacted with DG ISPR. DGISPR said that youth has an important role to play in every field as they are the future leadership . The visiting students thanked for the opportunity and acknowledged efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces for bringing peace and stability in the country.