SA women level T20 series against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Lizelle Lee’s (60) entertaining knock helped South African women level the five-match T20 series against Pakistan with a four-wicket win in the fourth match in Benoni Wednesday.

South Africa chased down 173 winning target in the last over with Lee setting up the tone with a 31-ball knock that was studded with ten hits to the boundary. With one match to go the series stands at 2-2.

Earlier, Nida Dar (75) and Aliya Riaz (35 not out of just 17 deliveries) helped Pakistan recover well from a slow start that saw tourists losing some quick wickets up front.

Nida was superb with her hitting as she struck three sixes and eight boundaries during her 37-ball knock. Together with captain Bismah Maroof (37) she added 106 runs for the third wicket. It was then left to hard-hitting Aliya to add some useful runs to the total. She smashed one six and four boundaries to set up a challenging total for South African women to chase.

The final and deciding match will be played today (Thursday) at the same venue.

For Pakistan, Fatima Sana (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 172-5 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 75, Bismah Maroof 37, Aliya Riaz 35 not out; S Ismail 2-22). South Africa 174-6 in 19.1 overs (Lizelle Lee 60, N D Klerk 22; Fatima Sana 3-27, Kainat Imtiaz 1-22). Player of the Match: Lizelle Lee.