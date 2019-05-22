SA women level T20 series against Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Lizelle Lee’s (60) entertaining knock helped South African women level the five-match T20 series against Pakistan with a four-wicket win in the fourth match in Benoni Wednesday.
South Africa chased down 173 winning target in the last over with Lee setting up the tone with a 31-ball knock that was studded with ten hits to the boundary. With one match to go the series stands at 2-2.
Earlier, Nida Dar (75) and Aliya Riaz (35 not out of just 17 deliveries) helped Pakistan recover well from a slow start that saw tourists losing some quick wickets up front.
Nida was superb with her hitting as she struck three sixes and eight boundaries during her 37-ball knock. Together with captain Bismah Maroof (37) she added 106 runs for the third wicket. It was then left to hard-hitting Aliya to add some useful runs to the total. She smashed one six and four boundaries to set up a challenging total for South African women to chase.
The final and deciding match will be played today (Thursday) at the same venue.
For Pakistan, Fatima Sana (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers.
Scores in brief: Pakistan 172-5 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 75, Bismah Maroof 37, Aliya Riaz 35 not out; S Ismail 2-22). South Africa 174-6 in 19.1 overs (Lizelle Lee 60, N D Klerk 22; Fatima Sana 3-27, Kainat Imtiaz 1-22). Player of the Match: Lizelle Lee.
ISLAMABAD: Lizelle Lee’s (60) entertaining knock helped South African women level the five-match T20 series against Pakistan with a four-wicket win in the fourth match in Benoni Wednesday.
South Africa chased down 173 winning target in the last over with Lee setting up the tone with a 31-ball knock that was studded with ten hits to the boundary. With one match to go the series stands at 2-2.
Earlier, Nida Dar (75) and Aliya Riaz (35 not out of just 17 deliveries) helped Pakistan recover well from a slow start that saw tourists losing some quick wickets up front.
Nida was superb with her hitting as she struck three sixes and eight boundaries during her 37-ball knock. Together with captain Bismah Maroof (37) she added 106 runs for the third wicket. It was then left to hard-hitting Aliya to add some useful runs to the total. She smashed one six and four boundaries to set up a challenging total for South African women to chase.
The final and deciding match will be played today (Thursday) at the same venue.
For Pakistan, Fatima Sana (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers.
Scores in brief: Pakistan 172-5 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 75, Bismah Maroof 37, Aliya Riaz 35 not out; S Ismail 2-22). South Africa 174-6 in 19.1 overs (Lizelle Lee 60, N D Klerk 22; Fatima Sana 3-27, Kainat Imtiaz 1-22). Player of the Match: Lizelle Lee.