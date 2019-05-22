close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
May 23, 2019

KP CM orders upgrading of cancer hospitals

National

BR
Bureau report
May 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to upgrade IRNUM Cancer Hospital in Peshawar and SINOR Cancer Hospital in Swat in the next Annual Development Programme. He issued the order while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout. Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Member Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr Masoodul Hassan, Secretary Health, Secretary Agriculture, Major General Abid Mumtaz, DG Strategic Plans Division, and other officials attended the meeting. He also approved Rs125 million yearly grant in aid to the existing 5 cancer hospitals in the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan