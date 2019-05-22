KP CM orders upgrading of cancer hospitals

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to upgrade IRNUM Cancer Hospital in Peshawar and SINOR Cancer Hospital in Swat in the next Annual Development Programme. He issued the order while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout. Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Member Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr Masoodul Hassan, Secretary Health, Secretary Agriculture, Major General Abid Mumtaz, DG Strategic Plans Division, and other officials attended the meeting. He also approved Rs125 million yearly grant in aid to the existing 5 cancer hospitals in the province.