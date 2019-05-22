Protest against police over releasing rape accused

FAISALABAD: Locals and relatives of a rape victim Wednesday staged a protested demonstration against police over releasing a faith healer, who allegedly raped a woman.

(U) of Bawa Chak, Faisalabad, was raped by the faith healer. The protesters blocked traffic on Zila Council Road and chanted slogans against Nishatabad police.

The protesters said the police earlier arrested the accused but later released him. They demanded transfer of the SHO and IO and an impartial probe into the case. Over 650 Wasa employees laid off: Wasa administration officer Shoaib Rasheed Wednesday laid off over 650 work charge employees and daily wagers on the pretext of the paucity of funds. The workers told reporters that Wasa had sufficient funds and their termination on the paucity of funds was a joke.

The Wasa employees union leaders are planning strike till their reinstatement. They also are considering locking Wasa offices besides resorting to protesting outside the offices of all higher officers of the Wasa.