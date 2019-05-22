Encroachments removed from posh areas

MULTAN: Anti-encroachment teams Wednesday removed encroachments from various posh areas.

The anti-encroachment teams led by City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Mansoor removed encroachments on Bosan Road, Gardezi Market and Gulgasht areas.

Commuters were facing troubles as shopkeepers had encroached spaces outside their shops. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used in the drive.

The team members confiscated kiosks and vending stalls established on encroached areas. The encroachers protested against the operation and demanded alternate place for their business.