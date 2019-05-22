close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Encroachments removed from posh areas

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

MULTAN: Anti-encroachment teams Wednesday removed encroachments from various posh areas.

The anti-encroachment teams led by City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Mansoor removed encroachments on Bosan Road, Gardezi Market and Gulgasht areas.

Commuters were facing troubles as shopkeepers had encroached spaces outside their shops. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used in the drive.

The team members confiscated kiosks and vending stalls established on encroached areas. The encroachers protested against the operation and demanded alternate place for their business.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan