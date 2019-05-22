PTI youth body alleges funds embezzled in purchase

CHITRAL: A group of youth from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf launched ‘Corruption-free Chitral Movement’.

Convener Muhammad Haroon and other members, including Muhammad Aadil, Ibadur Rehman, Rahimullah, Shafiqul Azam and Mehbubur Rehman and others addressed a conference and levelled allegations of funds embezzlement against a government official.

They alleged that Local Government Assistant Director Fahimul Jalal embezzled Rs13 million funds.

The youth body members said that the amount was spent to purchase dustbin and shopping bags for all union councils of the district. They alleged rules and regulations were violated as tenders were not invited for the purchase.

They alleged Rs160,000 were received from each village council in return for five plastic dust bins and a few hundred shopping bags. The total estimated cost for the items was hardly from Rs20,000 to Rs30,000. The youth body members alleged that the assistant director received Rs160,00 each from the village council and that was nothing but embezzlement. Meanwhile, All Village Councils Nazims Forum President Sajjad Ahmad Khan, while speaking at a separate conference along with others, rejected the allegations. He said the purchase was made at the level of the union council and the assistant director had nothing to do with it. The allegations are against the facts and based on personal rivalries, he asserted.