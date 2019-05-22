Iranian FM due today

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is set to reach Pakistan on a two day long visit on Thursday (today) As per details Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will host Iftar dinner in the honour of his Iranian counterpart. During his visit, Zarif is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The timing of the Iranian official’s visit is highly critical as President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday rejected talks with the United States over recent escalation that poses a threat of a war between the two rival countries. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has lately sent a reply to Iran’s February 28 legal notice over delay in completion of Pakistan Iran Gas Pipeline project. Islamabad told Tehran in writing that there were obstacles in execution of the Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project as Iran is under United States sanctions regime.