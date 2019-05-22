close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

AG Office man gets extortion chit

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

LAHORE: The staff officer of the Attorney General Office Lahore, Tariq Gujjar, received a chit of extortion worth Rs 100 million from unknown suspects on Wednesday. The extortionist has threatened the victim to kill in case of non-delivery of cash in Peshawar. The accused sent the chit through a postal envelope and gave deadline of May 28. The Johar Town police have received an application and started legal action.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan