AG Office man gets extortion chit

LAHORE: The staff officer of the Attorney General Office Lahore, Tariq Gujjar, received a chit of extortion worth Rs 100 million from unknown suspects on Wednesday. The extortionist has threatened the victim to kill in case of non-delivery of cash in Peshawar. The accused sent the chit through a postal envelope and gave deadline of May 28. The Johar Town police have received an application and started legal action.