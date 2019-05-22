Prof Atta briefs PM Imran on Pak-China varsity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office and briefed him about progress into Pak-China University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies. He apprised the prime minister about Knowledge Economy Task Force projects. He also briefed the prime minister on major scholarship programme on artificial intelligence.
