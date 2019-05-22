close
Thu May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019

Prof Atta briefs PM Imran on Pak-China varsity

National

APP
May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office and briefed him about progress into Pak-China University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies. He apprised the prime minister about Knowledge Economy Task Force projects. He also briefed the prime minister on major scholarship programme on artificial intelligence.

