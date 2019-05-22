Minor girl dies in road accident

OKARA:A 7-years-old girl died when a tractor-trolley hit her on Wednesday. Alizah, daughter of Zaheer Abbas of Adda Bahawalwala was crossing a road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her, leaving her dead on the spot. Police have registered a case.

two injured: A gorilla-like animal injured a woman and a man on Wednesday.

The man was referred to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore in a serious condition. The animal also injured other animals. The other day, the animal came out of crops near Rehman Town, Hujra Shah Moqeem bypass and attacked Muhammad Yar Lak when he pelted a stone on it.

A woman who was going somewhere was also attacked y the beast. The animal injured several cattle. When locals gathered to hear the voice of the animal it disappeared in the crop. The locals are panicked about the beast and demanded the district administration to look into the mater.