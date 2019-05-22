Maryam slams Imran to raise her stature: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday in reaction to the speech of Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ultimate hope of nation and Maryam Nawaz was unduly criticising him, in a bid to raise her stature.

She also criticised Maryam Nawaz for using the mourning sitting as a political platform to gains. She said it seemed that the ‘corruption kings’, who had plundered the national exchequer had pushed their children into 'furnace of politics' to eventually save themselves. Dr Awan added these were the same characters, who despite their involvement in loot and plunder, were showing stubbornness. “These are same characters, who are benami account holders and who say in the parliament that ‘these are those sources’ and then back out in the court and called it a political statement,” she charged. The special assistant wondered on what account, those who pushed the country into a quagmire, were holding the nine-month-old government accountable. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan gave a piece of advice to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, asking him to focus on Islam and not on Islamabad. She wished that being a religious scholar, should promote peace and harmony instead of malice. “To exploiting innocent children of the nation, as a political force for defence of the corrupt mafia is neither Islam and nor democracy,” she emphasised, addressing the veteran politician. In a tweet, she alleged Maulana Fazlur Rehman harboured malice against PM Imran Khan.