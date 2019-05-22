Shujaat calls for Charter of Economy

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Wednesday proposed Charter of Economy among all the political parties to bring the country out of the economic crisis instead of launching anti-government agenda.

“Some opposition parties are intending to launch a movement against the government and Imran Khan after Eid for which an agenda is being worked out, my request to all major

parties particularly those present in Parliament is that they should consider

an agenda for the revival of national economy,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Pakistan is facing many crisis including terrorism as Army is fulfilling its duty, Parliament should also play its role.

The former prime minister said that the government and the opposition will have to sit together and pull the country out of economic crisis because the country is already in the grip of many crises.

He said the leaders of all the parties had signed the National Action Plan including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif and leaders of other parties as well the Army Chief and in the end Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also offered "dua".