Minor girl kidnapped by beggar recovered

LAHORE: Police have recovered Hiba, 3, Wednesday who was kidnapped by a beggar in Shadbagh police limits Tuesday. He had left the child in Bilal Mosque fearing arrest. The kids of Nauman Ijaz of Bhagatpura were playing in the street when the beggar took the girl away. Police came into action when CCTV camera captured the criminal act that was shown on the channels. Police have been trying to arrest the beggar.