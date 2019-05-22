Minor girl kidnapped by beggar recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police have recovered Hiba, 3, Wednesday who was kidnapped by a beggar in Shadbagh police limits Tuesday. He had left the child in Bilal Mosque fearing arrest. The kids of Nauman Ijaz of Bhagatpura were playing in the street when the beggar took the girl away. Police came into action when CCTV camera captured the criminal act that was shown on the channels. Police have been trying to arrest the beggar.
LAHORE: Police have recovered Hiba, 3, Wednesday who was kidnapped by a beggar in Shadbagh police limits Tuesday. He had left the child in Bilal Mosque fearing arrest. The kids of Nauman Ijaz of Bhagatpura were playing in the street when the beggar took the girl away. Police came into action when CCTV camera captured the criminal act that was shown on the channels. Police have been trying to arrest the beggar.