close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Minor girl kidnapped by beggar recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

LAHORE: Police have recovered Hiba, 3, Wednesday who was kidnapped by a beggar in Shadbagh police limits Tuesday. He had left the child in Bilal Mosque fearing arrest. The kids of Nauman Ijaz of Bhagatpura were playing in the street when the beggar took the girl away. Police came into action when CCTV camera captured the criminal act that was shown on the channels. Police have been trying to arrest the beggar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan