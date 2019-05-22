JI won’t become part of Opp’s anti-govt drive after Eid: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has given clear indication to the Opposition parties that it would not join hands with them in the proposed anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr led by the PML-N and the PPP.

JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch announced that his party would welcome the people-friendly policies of the Opposition parties but would not become part of any political alliance against the PTI government. He was talking to media after addressing a gathering Wednesday.

He said the JI would wage its own movement against the government which would focus on PTI government’s anti- people policies. It had already chalked out its programme for holding public meetings, rallies and demonstrations in all major cities and towns. JI would launch its movement against the government on June 16 by holding a large public meeting in Faisalabad, which would be followed by such meetings in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other major cities. He said the party would focus on anti-people and anti-Islam policies of the government which had brought price-hike, inflation, devaluation of rupee, unemployment and lawlessness to an unprecedented level.