Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Killer gets death on two counts

National

SIALKOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Model Court Naeem Abbas Wednesday awarded death to a man for killing wife on two counts. According to the prosecution, Pervez Ahmed had stabbed to death his pregnant wife Sanam Shehzadi in 2018 over a domestic issue. The court also ordered him to give Rs 300,000 to legal heirs of the deceased as compensation. In case of not paying the compensation money, the convict would face six months imprisonment. In another case, the court awarded life imprisonment to convict Sabir Hussain in a murder case. According to the prosecution, Sabir had shot dead Dr Akbar Ali in 2015 over an old enmity.

